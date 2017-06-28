Kourtney Kardashian Reveals All the Details on Her Insanely Strict ‘Detox’ Diet

Kourtney Kardashian lives her life mostly void of gluten, dairy, sugar, red meat, etc. in general, so it should come as no surprise that when she decides to “detox,” she really goes for it.

In a new post on her app, the reality star says she has been detoxing “on and off for a few months now” due to her doctor finding high levels of mercury and lead in her system. In order to keep her body in a state of ketosis—”when the glycogen in your liver is depleted and the body burns fatty acids for energy,” Kardashian explains—she follows a prolonged, restrictive eating plan. (It should be noted that she urges you to consult your actual doctor before trying it yourself.)

In general, the plan consists of 3 meals a day that are low-carb, high in protein and fatty acids. Sounds pretty standard, but when she says low-carb, she means low-carb: no grains, beans or legumes for any meal.

RELATED: We Tried Gwyneth Paltrow’s 2017 Goop Detox and We’re Still Hungry

For breakfast, Kardashian says she is allowed to eat “minimal amounts of fruit,” so she usually opts for her go-to avocado smoothie (which she also uses on her hair, FYI). For lunch and dinner, she sticks to proteins like fish and chicken and maybe some cauliflower rice or broccoli. Following dinner, she is not allowed to eat breakfast for 14 to 16 hours.

Oh yeah, and one day per week, she does a 24-hour fast during which she only drinks water and bone broth. “On fasting days, I try to stay busy and, if I’m home, I’ll avoid going into the kitchen,” she says.

WATCH: What’s the One Red Carpet Look Kourtney Kardashian Regrets?

Finally, there is no snacking permitted, other than the occasional handful of almonds for Kardashian.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat it, this detox is difficult,” she says, adding that her goal has been to stay on the diet for 3 months. Of course, she does make some healthy exceptions. “I also know that I need to enjoy my life, so I break the rules when I go on vacation or if there’s a special occasion.”