Kourtney Kardashian Celebrated Her 39th Birthday with Five Elaborate Cakes—See Them All!

When you’re a Kardashian, one birthday cake just won’t cut it.

To celebrate turning 39 on Wednesday, Kourtney Kardashian blew out the candles on several different confections of varying size and theme over the course of the week.

The first cake was designed by her by 5-year-old daughter Penelope and 8-year-old son Mason, who brought out an adorablecreation of ice cream, biscotti and strawberries drizzled in chocolate.

On Thursday, the reality star posted a video on Instagram driving up the coast and spending the evening in a fancy camper equipped with two balloons —one which said Happy Birthday and one of Disney’s Minnie Mouse, which she eventually let go into the sky. The theme continued with an adorable Minnie Mouse cake from La Tropezienne Bakery LA, which read “Happy Birthday Minnie” and was decorated with purple and pink candles.

The festivities continued the next day with her mom Kris Jenner, sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, Kanye West and a room full of many of her girlfriends (whose heads were all recreated into piñatas).

Kourtney posted a photo of herself blowing out the candles on yet another cake—this one topped with berries and one candle—as Kris sweetly looked on.

Kim also shared a photo of Kourtney blowing out the candles on a fourth cake, which appears to be from the family’s favorite L.A. Bakery Hansen’s Cakes.

The celebration wouldn’t be complete without a fifth cake, which featured a unicorn theme and rainbow layers inside.

Although Kourtney is known to be strict about her diet, it looks like her birthday was the perfect time to really indulge.