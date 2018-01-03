Kim Zolciak-Biermann Throws Chef Tracey Bloom a Beachside Birthday Dinner Celebration

Kim Zolciak-Biermann isn’t shy about her love for her family’s personal chef Tracey Bloom, and on Tuesday night it was on full display.

To celebrate Bloom’s 33rd birthday on their beach vacation, the Biermann crew gave the former Top Chef contestant the night off and enjoyed dinner out. Zolciak documented the night on Snapchat, showing off the two SUVs it took to gather her and her husband Kroy Biermann’s six children.

At dinner, the Don’t Be Tardy stars sang “Happy Birthday” to Bloom not once but twice. The first time, Bloom took a tequila shot and the second time, the waiter brought out a dessert with a sparkler candle on top for her to blow out.

“Happy Birthday @cheftraceybloom we love you ohhhh so much! You have brought us so much joy, laughter and happiness and I hope today you felt how much we truly appreciate you! ❤️” Zolciak wrote on Instagram to celebrate her big day. “#HappyBirthdatShuggaTits#BestChef #BestHeart.”

This is not the first time the Real Housewives of Atlanta star has expressed her appreciation for the cook. “I love her. I only have a few friends and she is one of them, not because she says nice things (***holes) but because she loves me and my family like I do,” Kim posted last summer. “She’s funny when I need her to be, sweet when I need that too.”

The family is currently vacationing in Turks and Caicos, where Kim and Kroy recently renewed their wedding vows surrounded by their kids, Brielle, 20 Ariana, 16, KJ, 6, Kash, 5, and twins Kaia and Kane, 3. The romantic beachside ceremony was timed to the seven-year anniversary of the first time they met.