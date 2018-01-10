Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shows Off Her 'Hot AF' Husband Kroy Cooking Her Family's 'Favorite' Dinner

Tracey Bloom isn’t the only chef in the Zolciak-Biermann household.

While documenting her daily life on Snapchat on Tuesday evening, Kim showed off her husband Kroy getting busy in the kitchen. “My hubby is cooking up our dinner tonight like he does almost every night,” she narrated a video of the NFL star manning the stove and captioned it “Hot AF.”

On the dinner menu was elbow macaroni, sautéed mushrooms, boiled corn on the cob and one of Kroy’s specialties with a surprising main ingredient.

“This is one of our favorite dishes that Kroy makes. It’s chicken and this really awesome sauce called fat-free Italian dressing,” Kim laughed. “We get our chicken from Whole Foods and then he cleans it all for me because I’m so anal and then he puts a bunch of this Italian dressing on there.”

The Don’t Be Tardy star then bakes the chicken in the oven for about 45 minutes to create a dish that’s “almost, not really crunchy but ugh it’s so good,” says Kim.

Though Kroy seems happy to whip up dinner for their kids, Brielle, 20, Ariana, 16, KJ, 6, Kash, 5, and twins Kaia and Kane, 3, there’s a good reason why you won’t find Kim taking the reigns.

“I’m not a very good cook—only Italian dishes, which Kroy’s not a very big fan of Italian food,” she says. Instead, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star admits her skills align more with a sign in their kitchen that reads “I Kiss Better Than I Cook.”