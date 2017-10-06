Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Favorite Thing She Ate in Italy Was a Hot Fudge Sundae from McDonald’s

Season 6 of Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s Don’t Be Tardy kicks off Friday with a very special two-part episode in which the reality star heads to the Italian cities of Florence and Venice on a work trip with her husband Kroy Biermann and daughters Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann.

It’s a getaway the 39-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star has long dreamt of as it marked her first time in the European country. But the realities did not match her expectations — especially when it came to food.

“I had this vision of Italy like, ‘Ugh, the best food in the world! The cappuccinos!’ and kind of these things. And … I didn’t really think it was like actually any good,” Zolciak-Biermann tells PEOPLE. “I was very hungry there.”

Asked what her favorite meal she ate in Italy was, the mother of six had a surprising answer.

“I went to McDonald’s and had a hot fudge sundae,” she said.

Thinking more, Zolciak-Biermann was able to come up with something else but it didn’t seem to change her overall impression.

“I had this truffle ravioli in Florence that was delicious, actually. But I had this vision my whole life, like canals and cheesecake and everything. And it’s definitely not like that.”

She continued: “I loved Florence, I loved the buildings, I loved the shopping, but the food was gross. And with Venice, I thought would be super romantic and beautiful but it had a funny smell and it’s dirty.”

That doesn’t mean Zolciak-Biermann regrets the trip. “I’m so glad I finally went,” she said. “Knocked that one off the list.”

Another good thing happened while in Italy: Zolciak-Biermann decided to surprise husband Kroy with the idea to renew their wedding vows.

The couple first tied the knot in 2011 and reinforced their bond while on a tropical vacation with their whole family, including Brielle, 20, Ariana, 15, KJ, 6, Kash, 5, and twins Kaia and Kane, 3.

While their actual wedding anniversary isn’t until Nov. 11, the renewal ceremony lined up with another big milestone — the first time they met. The pair were first introduced in May 2010 during a Dancing with Atlanta Stars event. (RHOA fans will remember which of Kroy’s, ahem, assets immediately caught Kim’s eye!)

“The vow renewal, which is something I’ve always wanted to do, comes 7 years to the day we met,” she says. “We renewed our vows, which was really special. I’m really looking forward to watching that again. Just because I feel like it went so fast!”

This season will also bring “a lot of happy tears” and some “painful ones too” for Zolciak-Biermann. “It’s a lot of fun,” she gushes. “Who would have thought walking off one show would have landed me another? Life is good! I’m nuts I’ve officially lost my marbles again. I’m officially nuts.”

Don’t Be Tardy airs Fridays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.