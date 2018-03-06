Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Went to the Most Instagrammable Ice Cream Parlor in Japan

If the Kardashian sisters’ trip to Japan wasn’t already social media-worthy, they ventured to the hot spot in Tokyo where the food isn’t the only Instagrammable delight.

They may have only left Japan two days ago but on Monday, Kim and Kourtney were already sharing throwback pictures from their recent visit to Shibuya’s Kawaii Monster Cafe, where they dined on a Colorful Poison Parfait and Rainbow Pasta. Missing from the photos was pregnant sister Khloé Kardashian, who traveled around Tokyo with them.

“Kourtney & Kim Take Tokyo,” Kardashian West, 37, captioned the filtered photo of herself with a scoop of ice cream in her mouth while her older sister focused on her poison sundae.

“We scream for ice cream,” said Kourtney, 38, who usually follows a dairy-free diet.

Created by Harajuku fashion designer Sebastian Masuda, Kawaii Monster Cafe has its staff dress as unicorns as they serve customers in an over-the-top dining environment compete with illuminated rainbows and carousel booths.

The experience appeared to be the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality stars’ most memorable, as the ice cream outing has been the only restaurant (so far) featured on their Instagram pages.

“No need to explain, yes, the girls came finally,” the parlor shared on Instagram and Facebook. “Thank you for coming.”

Other A-listers who’ve stopped by the popular shop are Behati Prinsloo, Sara Sampaio, Dove Cameron, Zedd, Cameron Dallas and Gigi Hadid.

During their days-long work trip to film KUWTK, the Kardashians shared nearly every moment of their trip with fans on social media, even hitting up a stand selling treats like matcha cheesecake and Harajuku crepes.

While Kim and Kourtney were indulging on sweets, mom-to-be Khloé satisfied her craving for noodles. They hopped over to Kyoto where she shared candid moments of herself dropping noodles into her mouth on social media.