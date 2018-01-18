Kim Kardashian West Cooks Up a Massive Feast Just Days After Welcoming Third Child

Southern comfort food is on the menu for the newly-expanded West family!

On Wednesday night, three days after welcoming her third child and second daughter with husband Kanye West via surrogate, Kim Kardashian West flaunted her cooking abilities on Instagram in a major way. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is known for her “soul food” feasts, showed off trays of homemade fried chicken and roasted Jamaican jerk chicken, along with macaroni and cheese, cornbread, and more.

“Cooking tonight!!!,” the 37-year-old captioned a video stirring some super-creamy mac ‘n’ cheese, followed by a pot of green beans she had on the stove top cooking in bacon.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for The Tot

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

For the main event, Kardashian got all the ingredients ready to make a Jamaican jerk chicken—which she says she only recently learned how to make. For this recipe, she roasts the chicken in her massive, industrial-strength convection oven, then tosses it in a sauce of simmered fresh herbs and vegetables.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

And, of course, there’s also a decadent sweet potato soufflé, which is a Kardashian family favorite.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Next up the star shared the “special key” to making her cornbread. She first coated the muffin cups in butter, followed by sugar “so it’s crispy all the way around,” she explained in her Instagram story.

She also added a little something extra to make the recipe complete: “Honey goes on top just to make it extra sweet!” she said.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Kardashian and Jenner Family Share Their Best Recipes

“This is by far my favorite part of the kitchen—our fryer for the fried chicken to go in,” she said.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

And if it seems like Kardashian is a seasoned pro in the kitchen, it’s because she has years of cooking experience. “You guys don’t understand, I’ve been making this food since high school, so when I started this post all of my high school friends were DM’ing me saying, ‘Blast from the past!,'” she says.

WATCH THIS: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Hire Surrogate to Carry Third Child

Though we still don’t know the name of the Kardashian-West family’s newest little one, one thing is for certain: She will be well fed!