Kim Kardashian West Turns Salad Making Into an Erotic Art Form

Kim Kardashian West knows how to say congratulations.

When the reality star noticed her pal Carine Roitfeld was nearing 1 million followers on Instagram, she wanted to do something nice for the fashion editor. “I want to celebrate,” Kardashian West says in a video posted to Roitfeld’s account. “I wanted to make her a cake, but I don’t have any of the ingredients.”

So what’s her plan B? By skipping the sweets, Kardashian West takes things in a healthy—yet seductive—direction. “I’m going to make her a celebratory salad,” she says.

Drizzling dressing to the tune of Lil Wayne’s “A Milli”, Kim bares her toned stomach and tops off her salad in slow-motion with a halved cucumber, the juice from one lemon and a #1 candle before blowing out the match that lit it. Lettuce falls from the kitchen ceiling and there’s even a sexy hair flip involved.

Kardashian West is no stranger to high-profile salads. In a post she titled, “Tossing Salads with My Sisters,” the Kimoji founder revealed the secrets behind the bowls of greens constantly showing up on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Her go-to order? “Chinese Chicken Salad with a mango green-tini to drink,” she wrote.

Maybe 2 million followers will get Roitfeld a salad with some protein — now that would make things interesting.