SoulFoodSundays! Kim Kardashian West Hosts Massive Family BBQ (Spoiler: 2 Chainz Was There!)

BBQ at the Wests’ house!

Kim Kardashian West began her Fourth of July celebrations early with a star-studded cookout over the weekend, in which she prepared a massive feast for her family and stars like 2 Chainz and L.A. Reid.

Kardashian West, 36, flaunted her cooking skills on Snapchat, showing trays of chicken, plantains, collard green, macaroni and cheese, and more.

“It is going down today,” the mom of two is heard saying in one Snap.

She soon posted a video of more than a dozen guests seated at a table with plates of the home-cooked meal. In another Snap, Kardashian West cheered on her mom Kris Jenner as the matriarch danced to a few tunes.

Happy Sunday A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jul 2, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

2 Chainz shared a series of sweet photos from the outing, including a family shot of himself, his longtime love Kesha Ward and their children Heaven, Harmony and son Halo alongside Kardashian West, her husband Kanye West, and the couple’s children North, 4, and 1-year-old Saint.

FROM COINAGE: The Lavish Lifestyle of the Kardashian Kids

One picture showed 2 Chainz (né Tauheed Epps) posing alongside West, who sported a wide grin. He simply captioned the photo: “Happy Sunday.”

The “I’m Different” rapper soon shared another photo, showing himself and West alongside music mogul L.A. Reid.

This isn’t the first time the Keeping up with the Kardashians star has gathered family and friends for a hearty meal. She has often cooked for star-studded crews, including stars like Kevin Hart and TV personality Terrence J, for gatherings she has dubbed, “#SoulFoodSundays.”