Perks of Being a Kardashian: Kim Reveals Enormous Supply of All Pink Starburst Boxes

During an emotional day as she relived her Paris robbery on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian West found some relief in candy.

The reality star showed off an enormous supply of the new All Pink Starburst boxes on Snapchat. “I don’t think you guys understand—look at these All Pink Starburst,” she said in the video only a few hours before the episode aired. “What?!”

The package had at least 12 boxes of the strawberry-flavored candy visible, with multiple more rows likely below it. Kardashian West clearly got her hands on them a few weeks early considering the limited-edition Starburst will not be available to the public until April.

“While everyone has a favorite flavor or color of Starburst, pink has always risen to the top for our fans,” Matt Montei, the senior director of confections at Wrigley told InStyle. “From memes about relationships to sharing photos of excitement when getting a pink Starburst, over half of all references to Starburst on social media are about pink Starburst. So we knew it was time to give our fans more pink Starburst than ever before.”

Though Kardashian West is closer than ever to hitting her goal weight post-baby of 120 lbs., the mom of two is known to make room for some of her go-to junk food items from time to time. Aside from Starburst, Tim Tams, beignets, McDonald’s and Häagen-Dazs ice cream all made the list of her “favorite” foods.

To balance out her occasional splurges, Kardashian West says she works out “every single day for over an hour”—even if you don’t see her sweating on social media. “I never Snapchat my workouts, just because… I don’t know why,” she said. “I’m just not Kourtney and Khloé.”