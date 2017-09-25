Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Step Out for a Romantic Date Night and Kim’s ‘Fave Pasta’

No amount of calories could keep Kim Kardashian West from enjoying her favorite Italian meal on Saturday.

The reality star and her husband Kanye West stopped by the celebrity hot spot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica over the weekend for some of their homemade pasta. Kardashian showed off her plate of agnolotti ravioli filled with sweet white corn in a white truffle sauce.

“My fave pasta from Giorgio Baldi!” she wrote on her Instagram story at the restaurant where Ben Affleck and Lindsey Shookus, Rihanna and Selena Gomez have all been spotted.

She later followed up with a post calling the dish “so worth it.”

The pair, who are expecting their third child after hiring a surrogate to help them expand their family, looked casual for the date night. Kardashian contrasted her newly platinum blonde locks with a sheer black tank top, black faded jeans and dark velvet booties, while West chose a jean jacket and a hoodie for the occasion.

Kardashian certainly earned the right to indulge after starting the day with a “major leg day.”

The mom of two turned to Snapchat to walk her followers through a few of the exercises she does to stay fit. The intense regimen included hex deadlift squats, weighted power sled pulls, Romanian deadlifts, and seated leg presses.