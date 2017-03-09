Food
All the Celebrities Who Have No Shame in Their Love for Waffle House
From Kim and Kanye’s double date to Jake Owen’s awards night afterparty, these celebs are down with breakfast anytime
By People Staff
DWYANE WADE
To fuel up for their road game against the Orlando Magic, the Chicago Bulls player rented out a Waffle House on Tuesday, saying in a Snapchat video: "I usually don't eat Waffle House or eat like this, but sometimes, you know, you gotta do what the guys do."
KOBE BRYANT
The Los Angeles Lakers star guard, who recently announced this NBA season will be his last, celebrated his final game in Atlanta by stopping in for a feast of scrambled eggs, grits, sausage, marble rye toast and hash browns. The visit marked another special occasion: Bryant's wife Vanessa's first time at the diner chain.
JOEY MCINTYRE
While on the road with the New Kids On The Block's Main Event Tour, the singer and his (adorable) family stopped at a Waffle House to fuel up. And there's more Waffle House stops on the way, his tweet implies: "1st #wafflehouse of the #TheMainEvent tour!! #TheMacs gettin' #scatteredcoverednchunked."
KIM, KANYE, CHRISSY & JOHN
The party never stops at a 24-hour breakfast restaurant, and Teigen, Legend, West and Kardashian knew exactly where to head after the DirecTV Super Saturday Night Party in Glendale, Arizona, during Super Bowl weekend. "Every house should be a waffle house," Teigen posted of the after-hours double date.
CHRIS ROCK
Dinner and a movie? How about a film screening and a snack. Chris Rock gave his late-night meal rave reviews after previewing his comedy Top Five in Atlanta.
DONNIE WAHLBERG
Might as well go for the double order; anything eaten after midnight doesn't count. "Nothing better at 3am Pittsburgh!" the New Kids on the Block member posted of his stop
at the famous yellow sign.
JAKE OWEN
When Nashville's Country Music Awards wrap, some stars hit the afterparties. This singer heads you-know-where. "Perfect end to a #cmaawards night. Who's hungry?" he posted to Instagram.
JUSTIN BIEBER
When you're here, you're family (oops, wrong place). "Me and my Lil sis at waffle house," a baby-faced Biebs posted of his sibling bonding, perhaps over steak and eggs back in the days before his six-pack.
ASHTON KUTCHER & MILA KUNIS
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher
KID ROCK
How can anyone hold a grudge in the presence of grits and gravy? After a Waffle House scuffle in
Atlanta, Kid Rock made things right at a charity event at the chain's Duluth, Georgia, location. Fans lined up, money was raised, and lots of syrup was poured.
SHAQUILLE O'NEAL
Put this one on the wall of fame: Shaq gets a little in-house council on what to order, as he works his way toward becoming a "regular."
