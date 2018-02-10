Hot Dog Sushi? Kim Kardashian Invents 'Creative' Food to Please North and Saint

Kim Kardashian West isn’t afraid to get creative in the kitchen!

On Saturday, the mom of three shared that she had come up with a brand new type of food for her daughter North, 4 ½, and son Saint, 2, to eat: hot dog sushi rolls.

Sharing a photo of the innovative snack on her Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, explained that “when your kids LOVE sushi & hotdogs you get creative.”

The reality star and husband Kanye West are also parents to daughter Chicago West, who was born in January.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The KKW Beauty mogul also continued to break her “no jewelry” rule on Saturday as she posted a picture of a series of chain necklaces arranged over her cleavage, including one which read “Pablo,” likely a tribute to her husband‘s last album, The Life of Pablo.

A few of the other layered necklaces Kardashian West wore also seemed to be a testament to her love for West, as they appeared to be from his 12-piece jewelry collection, which consists of thick-band rings and medallion-style pendant necklaces.

“Hey Saturday,” she simply captioned the shot.

Kardashian West recently caused a stir after posting a topless photo to her Instagram feed on Thursday, which she said was taken by her 4 ½-year-old daughter.

In the photo, the reality star wears an unclasped bra, black spandex and she conceals her chest with her hands. Her reflection (as well as North’s) can be seen in the mirror.

Kardashian West’s hair is brunette in the photo, which indicates it’s probably a throwback as the busy mom of three has remained committed to her platinum locks.