Kim Kardashian West Shares Her 'Get-Fit' Grocery List—and It's Quite Extensive

If you’ve ever wondered what Kim Kardashian West stocks in her pantry and refrigerator, today’s your lucky day.

In a recent post on her app titled “Shop My Get-Fit Grocery List”, the 37-year-old mother of three named her picks from each category including proteins, veggies, nuts, fruits, oils, drinks, seasonings, condiments and dressings. Yes, while her sister Kendall Jenner‘s grocery list is very bare bones, Kardashian’s is incredibly comprehensive.

“When it comes to food, I try to be as clean as possible,” she says. “I eat lean protein with plenty of veggies, fruit and healthy carbs. My trainer, Mel, always says that if it doesn’t grow in the soil, you shouldn’t eat it, so I try to stick to that rule.”

Kardashian West says her shopping list includes lean beef, chicken, venison, bison, salmon, tuna and cod and salmon—and we haven’t even gotten past the proteins yet. She also eats carbs like brown and white rice, sweet potatoes, red potatoes, couscous and quinoa.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 04: Kim Kardashian West attends the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

In the produce department, she goes for broccoli (“this includes rabe, broccolini, etc.,” she notes), cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, kale, edamame, spinach, zucchini, green beans, black beans, carrots, peas, peppers, avocado, bananas, apples, blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and coconut.

The reality star previously let her fans in on what she keeps stocked at her house, noting that she focuses on buying items that “are great for snacking and keeping energized throughout the day.”

But when she’s not in the “get fit” mindset, Kardashian West really likes to indulge. From beignets in New Orleans to McDonald’s McGriddles and Krispy Kreme doughnuts, the star allows herself to succumb to her cravings on occasion.

“Fast food is def one of my guilty pleasures,” she says. “I go very rarely, but OMG I love it so much when I decide to indulge.”