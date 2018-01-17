All About the Gorgeous Pink Cake Kris Jenner Bought Kim Kardashian to Welcome Her New Baby

When Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West‘s third child was born on Monday, Kris Jenner knew just how to celebrate.

To congratulate her daughter and son-in-law on the birth of their baby girl, who was born via surrogate, the reality star sent over a dessert that is a family favorite: a custom-made cake from Hansen’s Cakes.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is known for celebrating all occasions (including every birthday in the family) with a cake from the L.A.-based bakery, and the birth of the new baby was no exception.

Kardashian West shared a photo of the cake on Instagram, writing “Thank You Mom” in pink alongside the gorgeous confection, which features the bakery’s signature pink roses and ribbon design.

Owner and head baker, Patrick Hansen, is a seventh-generation baker who took over the business from his father, Gary Hansen. Other celebrity fans of the shop include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tori Spelling, Robert Downey Jr. and more.

Although the cake designs look extensive, the company keeps the choices simple: For the cake, customers can choose between white, chocolate, lemon, marble, carrot and red velvet flavor, and for icing, the options are white buttercream, chocolate buttercream and whipped cream.

The newborn joins big sister North, 4½, and big brother Saint, 2.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” Kardashian West posted following the birth.