Pregnant Khloé and Kim Kardashian Pull Up to a McDonald's Drive-Thru in a Rolls-Royce

Even Hollywood’s most famous stars need a Big Mac every now and then.

On Wednesday, Khloé and Kim Kardashian were seen pulling up to a window at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Los Angeles in their Rolls-Royce, which made for the ultimate high-low situation.

Earlier in the day, the pair dined at West Hollywood hot spot Catch for lunch and followed their fancy meal with something a little more budget-friendly later in the day. Khloé—who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson—placed their order with a star-struck employee, while Kim road shotgun.

And the McDonald’s worker wasn’t the only person surprised to spot the famous sisters fulfilling their fast food cravings. A young woman in a car behind their Rolls-Royce can be seen snapping a photo of the exchange.

While it’s unclear what the reality stars ordered, they haven’t been shy about their love for the fast food joint. In June, Kim said she “always” goes for the restaurant’s hot apple pies and Khloe has said that she orders the Artisan Grilled Chicken Sandwich.

Kim’s husband Kanye West also penned a poem about the Golden Arches in 2016 for Frank Ocean’s magazine Boys Don’t Cry, but the rapper wasn’t along for the McDonald’s ride this time—quite the opposite, actually. West was spotted at the pricey Japanese restaurant Nobu in Malibu on the same day.

While you might not feel like a Kardashian every day, this situation proves they’re just like us—but in much fancier cars.