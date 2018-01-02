Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Shares an 'Easy' Recipe 'That Always Hits the Spot'

Making homemade ramen is easier than you think, thanks to Khloé Kardashian.

If you love the noodle and vegetable-packed soup but want to be in control of making it yourself, the pregnant reality star recently shared the perfect recipe to try at home. With the dish containing many ingredients you likely already have on hand, you may never resort to buying the packaged stuff again.

“Ramen is so good!” Kardashian, 33, writes on her website. “I’m not talking about the Cup of Noodles kind (although that has its time and place, LOL)—I mean freshly-made, salty broth loaded with fresh vegetables, shredded chicken and a soft-boiled egg. It’s such a comforting dish that always hits the spot and it’s actually pretty easy to make yourself!”

Get the full recipe below.

Ivan Solis

Khloé Kardashian’s “Easy Ramen Recipe”

Serves: 6

3 Tbsp. canola or vegetable oil

1 medium yellow onion, roughly chopped

4 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped

1 medium piece fresh ginger, peeled and chopped

8 cups low-sodium chicken broth

4 oz. cremini or button mushrooms, cleaned and sliced

3 cups boneless, shredded cooked chicken

Low-sodium soy sauce

Sesame and/or chili oil

Pinch of salt

1½ lb. fresh, unseasoned ramen noodles

6 eggs (optional)

4 green onions, white and light green ends, finely chopped

1. Warm 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onion and season lightly with salt. Cook until browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic, ginger and broth. Deglaze the pan by stirring and scraping up any browned bits from the bottom. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Partially cover the pan with a lid and simmer about 30 minutes.

2. Strain the broth through a fine-mesh sieve into a bowl.

3. Bring the large saucepan to medium heat and add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Add the mushrooms, stirring until tender. Add the chicken and stir to combine. Add the broth and season to taste with soy sauce and sesame oil (if you like heat, use chili oil!). Bring to a simmer, then reduce heat to low. Cover partially and simmer about 3 minutes.

4. If using eggs, immerse into a pot of boiling water and simmer for 5 to 6 minutes. Remove the eggs from the simmering water, and run under cold water for 1 to 2 minutes until cool enough to peel.

5. Cook the ramen noodles according to the package directions.

6. Divide the noodles evenly among individual bowls. Ladle the broth and chicken over the noodles, dividing them evenly, then sprinkle with the green onions. If desired, top each bowl with an optional halved soft-boiled egg and serve right away.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes