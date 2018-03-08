Khloé Kardashian Says She's Given In to Her Pregnancy Cravings: 'I've Been Eating Like a Beast'

Khloé Kardashian has spent much of her pregnancy maintaining a healthy diet. But now that she’s entered her third trimester and is weeks away from her due date, all of that has gone out the window!

The 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is expecting her first child — a girl — with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, updated fans on her pregnancy diet on her app and website on Thursday.

“I’ve been eating like a beast and I don’t like it, LOL,” wrote Kardashian, nearly a month after expressing how much she misses her pre-pregnancy body.

“In my second trimester, I was giving in to my cravings in moderation—but now in my third, I just don’t have the self-control I used to have,” she added. “Like it seriously all went out the window in my eighth month!”

Luckily, Kardashian isn’t letting herself get too upset about it. “I’m not sweating it because I’ll get back on track,” the Revenge Body host wrote.

Khloé Kardashian Kheé Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Everything Khloé Kardashian Has Said About Becoming a Mother

Previously, Kardashian’s nutritionist, Dr. Philip Goglia told PEOPLE she’s sticking to the same diet now with a few changes.

“She’s doing great,” said founder of G-Plans Dr. Goglia. “She’s added a smidge of dairy, and she makes sure to have good, consistent eating patterns and proper exercise protocols.”

“[Khloé’s] just a warrior. She really is fitness; it’s what defines her,” he added. “She’s got a great attitude and she’s super excited.”

Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian recently returned from a trip to Japan, where she indulged in many of the local delicacies including a bowl of noodles during her stay (with sisters Kim and Kourtney) in Kyoto. “In my element,” the mother-to-be captioned the picture of a picture, as seen in one polaroid shared on Instagram Story and Snapchat.

Kardashian also tweeted about her cravings back in February, wondering if her desired food combinations were a little strange.

“I feel like I need Spaghetti and I think I want a side of strawberries and whip cream LOL is this normal 🤦🏼‍♀️🤰🏼” she tweeted.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

She quickly followed it up with another food craving — tweeting, “I think I change my mind LOL I just saw these pancakes on my feed and I feel like I must have them. But I want these exact pancakes” — before turning her attention to another sweet delicacy, writing, “Oh my god now I want a f—ing ice cream sandwich.”

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Misses Her ‘In Shape Body’

Back in January, Kardashian said she wanted to stick to her diet and workout plan for as long as possible.

“Whatever you do before you’re pregnant, you’re allowed to continue, and they say it leads for a better delivery,” she said. “I feel great, and I would feel horrible if I was just sitting around, overeating all day… I don’t have swollen feet, I don’t have a lot of these things because I’m staying so active right now. So, as long as I can, I want to keep that up.”