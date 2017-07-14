Even the most health-obsessed celebs have a go-to cheat day meal — and Khloé Kardashian is no exception.

The reality star, who routinely shares her diet tips and daily workouts, recently posted a favorite recipe from our sister publication Food & Wine that’s perfect for when you just need a little comfort food.

Since macaroni and cheese is one of those meals you can really indulge in by eating a whole pot-full, Kardashian says she prefers the cheesy carb in bite-size form.

“One thing is for sure—this is no ordinary mac and cheese, honey!” she writes on her website. “Not only are these bite-size servings the ultimate finger food, but they’re made with a whopping 3 TYPES OF CHEESE, so the flavor is insane. You might just want to double-up on this Food & Wine recipe.”

WATCH THIS: Take 5: Five-Ingredient One Skillet Jalapeño Mac n Cheese

RELAED: How to Cook Like a KarJenner: 12 Easy Recipes from the Famous Family

In case you are planning to take the Good American designer’s advice and double the recipe, you can easily save half of the cheesy goodness for the next day. The testers at Food & Wine suggest prepping the ingredients through step 4, then refrigerating the tins overnight. When the craving strikes, just pop them in the oven till they’re golden and delicious.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

“I’m looking at you, cheat day!” writes Kardashian.

Find the complete recipe below:

Three-Cheese Mini Macs

Makes: 48 mini macs

½ pound elbow macaroni

1½ tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for brushing

¼ cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

¾ cup milk

4 ounces cheddar cheese, shredded (1 packed cup)

4 ounces deli-sliced American cheese, chopped

1 large egg yolk

¼ teaspoon smoked Spanish paprika

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. In a large saucepan of boiling salted water, cook the macaroni until al dente, about 5 minutes. Drain, shaking off the excess water.

2. Brush four 12-cup, nonstick mini muffin tins with butter. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of the Parmigiano; tap out the excess.

3. In a large saucepan, melt the 1½ tablespoons of butter. Whisk in the flour over moderate heat for 2 minutes. Whisk in the milk and cook, whisking, until boiling, about 5 minutes. Add the cheddar and American cheeses and whisk until melted. Off the heat, whisk in the egg yolk and paprika. Fold in the macaroni.

4. Spoon slightly rounded tablespoons of the macaroni into the prepared muffin cups, packing them gently. Sprinkle the remaining 2 tablespoons of Parmigiano on top.

5. Bake the mini macs in the upper and middle thirds of the oven for about 10 minutes, until golden and sizzling. Let cool for 5 minutes. Using a small spoon, carefully loosen the mini macs, transfer to a platter and serve.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes