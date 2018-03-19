Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her 'Golden Rules' for Meal Prepping and Organizing Her Kitchen

Khloé Kardashian’s ‘KHLO-C-D’ not only keeps her home neat and tidy, but it also benefits her waistline.

“I’m serious about my organization in the kitchen. It’s been SO key to my body’s transformation to be organized when it comes to food,” the pregnant reality star writes in a new post on her app where she details her 5 “golden rules” to “live by” when it comes to meal prepping.

Though Kardashian has relaxed the rules as she’s only weeks away from welcoming her first child—a girl—with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, her ideas serve as serious motivation if you’re looking to get your kitchen in check.

Kardashian recommends keeping only healthy foods at eye-level in the refrigerator and pantry. “Any carby snacks or cheat-day foods are hidden far, far away from my hungry-a–!” she writes.

She makes sure to stay stocked up on raw veggies, Justin’s Almond Butter, chicken breasts, avocados and eggs, and always has has water stashed around the house. “In your bedside table, your car, purse, gym bag … next to the toilet, lol! NEVER be without H2O,” she says. “This not only keeps you mega hydrated but will make you feel full throughout the day.”

Like most meal-preppers, Kardashian also stresses how important it is to get organized on Sundays.

“Forget church. Your altar is your cutting board (joking, of course): chop, store, chop some more, wash, repeat,” she writes. “Get all your containers for the week packed and soup made. Whatever you have to do to keep your belly constantly full of good-for-you food!”

When the expectant Good American designer entered her third trimester, she revealed that she let up on her healthy diet and started indulging her cravings for things like spaghetti.

“I’ve been eating like a beast and I don’t like it, LOL,” she wrote in a post earlier this month. “In my second trimester, I was giving in to my cravings in moderation—but now in my third, I just don’t have the self-control I used to have. Like it seriously all went out the window in my eighth month!”