Watch Khloé Kardashian Eat a Fish Eye to Avoid Answering If She Thinks O.J. Did It

After a year which sparked a renewed public interest in the O.J. Simpson trial, Khloe Kardashian is still not ready to give her opinion on the controversial verdict.

In a segment called “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” on the Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night, the reality star was faced with a series of tough questions — and if she refused to answer, she’d have to eat something repulsive.

On the menu? Chicken feet, a thousand-year-old egg, shots of hot sauce, a fish eye, bird saliva, scarab beetles, cod sperm and a sardine smoothie. Yum!

Corden gave her the question “Do you think O.J. did it?,” a topic which hits particularly close to home given that her late father Robert Kardashian famously worked on the NFL star’s criminal defense team.

Rather than answer the question, Kardashian opted to eat the fish eye — but not before jiggling it with her long, manicured nails for a while beforehand. “It’s a real f—ing fish eye,” she observed before gulping it down. “And I think this has blood on it!” (Hey, at least it’s not pork?)

The Revenge Body star has previously spoken out about her sensitivity toward the topic, particularly as the national conversation was reignited after the debut of American Crime Story. “It’s so deep. I understand why it came back, I just feel bad and I think I’m a little more sensitive to it cause he was my ‘Uncle O.J.,’ ” Kardashian said. “That’s always what I called him, so just hearing things, or I might remember stories a little differently.”

And though she wouldn’t answer that hardball question, she did dish on her which of her family member’s E! shows was her least favorite — between I Am Cait, Rob & Chyna and Sex with Brody. “I didn’t even know Sex with Brody was a show, so I guess I’ll say [that],” she says, before tossing in another quick jab:”…I mean, and Rob & Chyna.“