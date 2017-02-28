Khloé Kardashian Shares 5 Common Pantry Ingredients That Will Boost Your Sex Drive

Although Valentine’s Day is long gone, Khloé Kardashian knows it’s never too late to spice things up in your relationship.

The 32-year-old reality star, who has been dating NBA star Tristan Thompson for over a year, is sharing foods on her website and app that are known to enhance one’s sex drive. While we all know oysters have a reputation for being aphrodisiacs, Kardashian names five other foods that can come in handy — and that you’re much more likely to have in your kitchen.

Kardashian says they are packed with antioxidants, which promote increased blood flow. “That means you’ll be extra sensitive where it counts,” she writes.

Get creative: Hugh Acheson’s Salad with Pomegranate & Tangerines

Not only is honey good for sweetening your tea, Kardashian says it “provides a natural surge in energy and contains an enzyme that helps regulate estrogen levels.” She adds: “The word ‘honeymoon’ actually comes from an ancient honey alcohol that newlyweds would drink.”

Get creative: Honey-Garlic Chicken Wings