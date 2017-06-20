Khloé Kardashian Credits Her Flat Stomach to These 5 Foods

With tomorrow marking the first day of summer, it’s also the official start of bikini season — and Khloé Kardashian has your back.

The reality star, who often shows off her fitness regime and perfectly organized pantry, shared five foods on her website that will help defeat bloating.

“There’s nothing more frustrating than having all your fitness and diet efforts sabotaged by BLOAT,” Kardashian says in the post. “Those baby abs will never see the light of day if they’re hidden behind water retention, honey!”

The 32-year-old says the key is avoiding salt and incorporating these ingredients into your diet.

Avocado

The popular fruit might just help you achieve your summer abs, says Kardashian. Avocados are “loaded with potassium, which is a key player in ridding your body of excess sodium and, therefore, dreaded water weight,” she says. They’re also “high in soluble fiber and healthy fats, which help us feel fuller on smaller portions.”

If you’re feeling fancy, try whipping up one of Marcela Valladolid’s easy guacamole recipes — but hold the salty chips!

Ginger

You might already think of ginger when it comes to settling an upset stomach, and Kardashian says the reason is it is high in a digestive enzyme called zingibain. “Ginger is also known for being a powerful antibacterial AND anti-inflammatory food—in other words, all-around goodness for your gut,” Kardashian says.

She suggests making a tea with peeled ginger by boiling it in hot water for 10 minutes. For something heartier, try Laura Prepon’s ginger shrimp.

Watermelon

Another summer staple you likely already have sitting in your fridge. Since the fruit is high in water content, Kardashian says it helps regulate salt levels and flush out excess water.

Might we suggest a watermelon pizza?

Tomatoes

“Tomatoes are packed with the antioxidant lycopene, which is known to have extremely effective anti-inflammatory and de-bloating effects,” she says.

For an easy way to consume tomatoes on a hot summer night, try Sam Talbot’s no-cook tomato soup.

Oats

“Oats balance the bacteria in your gut,” Kardashian says. “This is known as a prebiotic effect, which improves your digestive system and works wonders to reduce bloat.”

This slow-cooker cinnamon oatmeal is a weekday-friendly breakfast that requires pretty much no effort on your part.