Khloé Kardashian Says These Healthy Snacks Keep Her 'On Track'

Khloé Kardashian is not letting hunger in between meals get the best of her.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star says it’s not always easy to choose the perfect snack, but she’s developed an arsenal of her go-to picks when hunger strikes.

“God knows I’ve really changed the way I eat on a daily basis and my entire approach to healthy living but snacks are consistently tricky,” Kardashian wrote on her website. “Whether I’m traveling or just have a busy day on the go, I’ve learned that keeping healthy snacks in my purse, travel bag or my car (and even around my house for those moments of weakness!) is important to staying on track.”

Kardashian says these are her favorite:

BelVita Blueberry Breakfast Biscuits, $6 for 12 packs

“These yummy biscuits will give you four hours of nutritious, steady energy,” she says of the breakfast bars with 230 calories per pack.

Justin’s Honey Peanut Butter + Banana Chips, $2 per pack

Packed with 5 grams of protein, Kardashian says this gluten-free snack from the fan-favorite, all-natural peanut butter company will also give you energy.

Blue Diamond Whole Natural Almonds, $25 for 32 packs

“These almonds will fill you up and they’re only 100 calories!”

Mama Chia Green Magic Chia Squeeze, $5 for 4 packs

“A 70-calorie snack that fuels you with essential Omega-3s, protein and fiber,” she says of the squeeze packs filled with bananas and mangoes with kale, spirulina & chlorella.

Rise Chocolatey Almond Protein Bar, $28 for 12 bars

To satisfy a sweet tooth, Kardashian says she turns to these bars with no artificial sweeteners and 17 grams of protein.

Sabra Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Snack with Pretzels, $2 per pack

“This is literally two snacks in one—and has ZERO cholesterol!” she says. If roasted red peppers aren’t your thing, the individual servings also coming in roasted garlic or the classic hummus.

Athenos Whole Wheat Baked Pita Chips, $50 for 12 bags

“A crisp snack with 50 percent less fat than potato chips? Yes, please!”