Khloé Kardashian Reveals the ‘Sooo Easy’ 3-Ingredient Breakfasts She Eats to Fuel Her Workouts

Khloé Kardashian is all about simplifying her mornings.

In a new post on her website, the reality star—who often documents her efforts in the gym with her sister Kourtney on Snapchat—says she likes to start her day with dishes that are “quick and easy, yet packed with lots of vitamins and protein to power my early morning workouts.”

“We all know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but that doesn’t mean it has to be so much f—— work to prepare,” she says. Kardashian then went on to share her favorite “and sooo easy” 3-ingredient breakfasts: spinach and bell pepper omelets, yogurt parfaits, and almond butter and banana toast.

The first is the only one that requires a little bit of skill in the kitchen. Kardashian starts by sautéing chopped red, yellow and green peppers with a handful of spinach in a skillet until the peppers are soft and spinach is wilted. She removes the veggies and then adds whisked eggs (or egg whites) to the pan. “Once the top surface of the eggs has cooked, add back in your bell peppers and spinach mixture to one side of the pan and fold the eggs over, creating a little pocket,” she says. “That’s it!”

Her Greek yogurt parfait with strawberries, blackberries and raspberries, and her almond butter toast recipe topped with freshly sliced bananas are both more about assembly—and having the proper ingredients. Kardashian favors Purely Elizabeth granola for her parfaits, and Justin’s Vanilla Almond Butter for her toast.

“Almond butter and bananas are two of my favorites before or after a sweat sesh—but put the two together and 😍!” she says of the latter. “This breakfast is packed with fiber and potassium. It will keep you full well into lunchtime!”