After giving birth to her daughter True Thompson, Khloé Kardashian was lovin’ It.

In a recent post on her app, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed the first food she ate post-labor was a McDonald’s hash brown.

“I love how I said the first thing I was going to have after labor was a smoothie and what I actually ate was a McDonald’s hash brown,” the reality star wrote. “LOL! What can I say, True and I worked up an appetite!”

Kardashian, 33, was vocal about her cravings throughout her pregnancy, which included spaghetti with a side of strawberries and whipped cream, pancakes, an ice cream sandwich, and an Uber Eats delivery from Popeye’s.

During the last trimester of her pregnancy, she announced she was “eating like a beast” and giving into her cravings.

“In my second trimester, I was giving in to my cravings in moderation—but now in my third, I just don’t have the self-control I used to have,” she wrote. “Like it seriously all went out the window in my eighth month!”

But now the Revenge Body host could be swearing off fast food altogether, as she is excited to get back in shape after seeing “how big her booty looked” in post-pregnancy paparazzi photos.

“I’m actually proud of myself for not being as big as I assumed I would be, LOL—but I’m ready to start getting my body back and feeling mentally clear again,” Kardashian wrote recently on her app. “Bring on summer and the hard work—I got this!”

Kardashian, who recently posted the first video of her one-month-old daughter, also shared her reasoning behind naming her baby True in her app.

“My grandma MJ suggested True,” Kardashian wrote. “She told me it was my great-grandfather’s first name and my grandfather’s middle name. It stuck with me for my entire pregnancy and was the only one I couldn’t get out of my head. I can’t wait to get back to L.A. so True can finally meet MJ in person!”

The reality star celebrated Mother’s Day in Cleveland, Ohio, with her daughter, following her decision to stay with her boyfriend and baby’s father Tristan Thompson, 27, following accusations that he cheated on her repeatedly. Despite her family being thousands of miles away, Kardashian still felt “so loved” when she received flowers and balloons to celebrate her first holiday as a mom.

“Khloé is determined to show that she is happy in Cleveland,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “She’s very stubborn when it comes to her life. Her family still disagrees with her decision to stay with Tristan, but they are trying to be supportive. They wanted Khloé back in L.A. for Mother’s Day, but she’s doing her own thing.”