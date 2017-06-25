Khloé Kardashian Cooks Kidney for the First Time with Boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is willing to go out of her comfort zone for Tristan Thompson.

The reality star cooked kidney for the first time on Sunday with her NBA boyfriend, and for someone that doesn’t eat meat, it was a harrowing experience.

“So when you are in love with someone that’s Jamaican, you do very strange things, and I’m about to make kidney for the first time,” Kardashian is heard saying on her Snapchat, where she documented every step of the unique meal’s prep.

As she gets her first glimpse at the meat, she can’t hide her trepidation.

“I feel like I’m on Fear Factor,” Kardashian shares.

Thompson steps in for the first part: cutting up the kidney. Although she admits to being pretty grossed out, Kardashian does say that her boyfriend is looking good in the kitchen.

“He is pretty hot cutting meat, if I just ignore that it’s kidney,” she says while filming him at work.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Jun 25, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Jun 25, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Jun 25, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Jun 25, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

Pretty soon, it’s time for Kardashian to step in and knead the meat.

“This whole thing is disgusting,” she tells Thompson as she washes her hands afterwards.

Kardashian then updates fans that she’s going to work out with sister Kourtney while the kidney marinates.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Jun 25, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Jun 25, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian and Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Discuss Wedding and Babies

Kardashian is clearly serious about her relationship. In fact, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 32, and the Cavaliers player, 26, have been dating since last fall and have “talked about both a wedding and a baby,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Over the last few years, Kardashian has been a doting aunt to her nieces and nephews, and now “she really wants a baby,” says the source. “She hopes it will happen soon.”

Kardashian is a familiar face at Thompson’s games in Cleveland and “is very happy and positive about her future” with her new boyfriend, adds the source. “She is absolutely hoping for an engagement.”

Thompson is already a father to 6-month-old son Prince (with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig), and “Khloé has spent some time with his baby,” says the source. “She is very attracted to Tristan as a dad, too.”