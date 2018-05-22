Khloé Kardashian Shares How to Open Wine Without a Corkscrew—Plus More 'Hacks for Hitting the Bottle'

Khloé Kardashian wants to teach you how to make a “kocktail.”

In a recent post on her app called “4 Hacks for Hitting the Bottle”, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed her “boozy tips” on how to “hack it like Koko” and be more efficient with your alcohol.

The reality star’s first personalized tip focused on how to open a wine bottle when there’s no corkscrew in sight.

“Hammer a nail into the cork and take it out with the back of a hanger,” the reality star wrote. “(Desperate times call for desperate measures!)”

Of course, the Revenge Body host had to share a way to keep organized, as she’s particular about the neatness of her fridge and home bar. She went on to share her practical use for old wine boxes: they double as amazing shoe storage. Her last two tips involved ways to chill wine when you might be in a rush, because “warm vino, no bueno!” she wrote.

Khloe Kardashian instagram

Kardashian suggests putting a wet paper towel over your bottle before putting it in the freezer so it will chill more quickly, and she loves to use frozen grapes in lieu of ice cubes because “watery vino is so gross.”

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Bare Stomach 5 Weeks After Baby — and Claps Back at Haters

The new mom, who shares her one-month-old daughter True with NBA power forward Tristan Thompson, has recently been trying to focus on how to get healthy following her pregnancy. Aside from hitting the gym after seeing her “how big” her “booty” looked in post-pregnancy paparazzi photos, Kardashian has been trying to focus on her family after she decided to stay with Thompson following allegations that he cheated on her.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

“She loves this baby so much, and this baby is one half Tristan, and she loves Tristan,” a source told PEOPLE in April. “All is forgiven, all is right with the world. For this precise moment, anyway.”