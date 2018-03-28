KFC just took their “finger lickin’ good” chicken to the next level—in Canada, at least.

On Monday, the chain debuted the Waffle Double Down sandwich, which features two fried chicken fillets with a Belgian waffle wedged between them, drizzled in a Canadian maple aioli sauce. It’s a twist on the infamous Double Down with bacon and cheese that debuted in 2010, and was KFC‘s best-selling new menu item in history, according to a statement from the company.

“The Double Down is our most talked about and demanded menu item in Canada, so we wanted to do something special exclusively for Canadian fans,” said Samantha Redman, chief marketing officer, KFC Canada. “We know fans have been craving chicken and waffles on our menu, and we’re happy to provide this unique take on the trendy food pairing. The maple aioli sauce is a sweet nod to KFC’s Canadian fans.”

KFC

This news comes a few weeks after the fast food chain revealed a gravy shortage in many of their restaurants in the U.K., and announced they were temporarily shutting down hundreds of their U.K. locations following a chicken shortage.

KFC Canada teased a return of the Double Down on Twitter for a couple of weeks before the company released a 30-minute Facebook live video on Sunday counting down to their big reveal of a new and improved double down and, needless to say, people were excited.

Alright @kfc_canada you did it this time…these might be my last moments on earth, but I’m going very happy… #WaffleDoubleDown pic.twitter.com/ppfTbOZfYI — Ken Rodney (@krod79) March 28, 2018

Proof that KFC has been reading my diary. #waffledoubledown pic.twitter.com/i0S0WxczqS — Winnipeg Beer Dude (@Manitobabeer) March 28, 2018

While we’re holding out hope, it seems like people wanting the Waffle Double Down in the United States are out of luck for now. KFC responded to comments on their Facebook video saying “It’s a good day to be a Canadian,” and confirmed the sandwich is only available in Canada.

“Worth the drive. Or really long walk,” KFC responded to a user who said they’d have to drive an hour to get the sandwich. “Get to the Waffle Double Down however you can.”