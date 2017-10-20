KFC Is Only Following 11 People on Twitter — and the Reason Is Iconic

KFC just won over the internet, and it’s all because of their strong social media game.

On Thursday, Twitter user @edgette22 realized KFC’s official Twitter account only follows 11 people: the five former members of Spice Girls, and six men named Herb. The only possible (and sneaky) reason? The fast food chain’s fried chicken recipe consists of 11 herbs and spices.

The recipe is rumored to be ⅔ teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon thyme, ½ teaspoon basil, ⅓ teaspoon oregano, 1 teaspoon celery salt, 1 teaspoon black pepper, 1 teaspoon dried mustard, 4 teaspoons paprika, 2 teaspoons garlic salt, 1 teaspoon ground ginger and 3 teaspoons white pepper. And that makes 11. Let’s give a slow clap for the brand’s expert marketing technique.

.@KFC follows 11 people. Those 11 people? 5 Spice Girls and 6 guys named Herb. 11 Herbs & Spices. I need time to process this. — Edge (@edgette22) October 19, 2017

One of the users that KFC follows, writer Herb Scribner, knew something was up a few days ago, tweeting: “So @KFC just followed me, five other people named Herb and … the Spice Girls. That’s cute.”

So @kfc just followed me, five other people named Herb and … the Spice Girls. That's cute. pic.twitter.com/sT5gOMlEfN — Herb Scribner 🎃 (@HerbScribner) September 18, 2017

It’s unknown how long KFC has been patiently waiting for someone to notice their marketing move, but people are just now losing their minds over it.

Mind = blown. Honestly I'm too hype about this — Mat Reno (@matheau_) October 20, 2017

Ohhh this!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 They can just take my money! 💰💰 pic.twitter.com/K2m4HXqjzY — Mr.Fab (@immrfabulous) October 20, 2017

the person that runs the KFC account needs a raise. I don't care how much they make now. GIVE THEM A RAISE. — Samantha O'Pumpkins (@sicklittlejag) October 19, 2017

"FINALLY" –KFC social media manager — Mrs. Carm (@Mrs_Carm) October 20, 2017

Whoever runs the KFC Twitter, is a clever little genius — ⚒ Prime Time ⚒ (@SirLaxalot48) October 20, 2017

A++ subtle marketing. I will buy KFC tomorrow. — ßurkilonious (@Burkilonious) October 20, 2017

Even Wendy’s, though salty, is tipping their hat to the Twitter stunt writing, “Just realized they weren’t following back. Rude. Good joke though.”

Just realized they weren't following back.

Rude.

Good joke though. — Wendy's (@Wendys) October 20, 2017

KFC, who recently reintroduced Colonel Sanders with actor Ray Liotta on their commercials, has been working all of their marketing angles. But this one wins everything.