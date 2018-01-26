KFC Names Reba McEntire the First Woman Colonel Sanders

Step aside, guys, there’s a new woman Colonel in town.

For the first time in history, KFC has named a female celebrity to play their iconic founder Colonel Harland Sanders, with Reba McEntire suiting up for the starring role.

The country music singer has teamed up with the fried chicken chain to launch their new Smoky Mountain BBQ flavor in commercials that will start airing on Jan. 28.

In the ad, McEntire looks nearly unrecognizable, wearing a grey wig and mustache, and Sanders’ classic glasses. The 62-year-old is also wearing a sequined white suit while singing at a good old-fashioned honky tonk.

“Absolutely nothing’s changed,” she sings. “Oh, please ignore any likeness to famous country singers. I’m definitely not a woman. Oh wait there’s one thing that’s new about me, it’s my Smoky Mountain BBQ.”

While showing off her famous vocals, McEntire throws a sparkly cowgirl hat to a table across the room which lands on the singer dressed as herself sitting at table.

She continues singing while the crowd gets rowdy: “Back to my chicken, smoky and crispy, tender and amazing too. I swear I’m not a famous woman.”

Previously, the role has gone to typically gone to famous male comedians like Darrell Hammond, Norm MacDonald, Rob Riggle, and Jim Gaffigan.