KFC Runs Out of Gravy One Week After Suffering a Chicken Shortage

So far 2018 has not been all gravy for KFC.

Only one week after the fried chicken chain was forced to temporarily shut down hundreds of their U.K. locations following a chicken shortage, the company is faced with a new problem: they’re running low on gravy.

Just as many spots were able to reopen their doors once poultry shipments came in, they were hit with the gravy draught. BBC reports that distribution problems led to the lack of sauce and it has forced many restaurants to serve limited menus.

Lovers of the chain have taken to Twitter to voice their grievances after learning the chain’s most popular side dish remains left off the menu.

“This is worse than the chicken shortage,” one user posted.

“WHAT IS GOING ON,” another tweeted as the news broke.

KFC’s chicken snafu first started when the company moved its food delivery service from Bidvest Group to DHL, Business Insider reported. GMB — a trade union whose members worked for the Bidvest Group — told the outlet that DHL is “not geared up” to deliver chicken around the country with only one distribution depot operating out of Rugby, a town in central England.

“The chicken crossed the road, just not to our restaurants,” KFC said in a statement on Twitter. “We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hour.”

A spokesperson for KFC’s parent company Yum! Brands has now addressed the gravy shortage in a statement to CNBC.

“We’re working as hard as we can to get this sorted out,” they said. “We know that our gravy is a big favorite!”