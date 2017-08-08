Kendall Jenner Responds to Bartender Who Accused Her of Not Leaving a Tip

Kendall Jenner is fighting back after she was publicly accused of not tipping her bartender last week.

The 21-year-old model went to Brooklyn bar and restaurant Baby’s All Right on Friday, where she paid $24 and left the tip line empty. The restaurant posted a photo of her signed receipt on their official Instagram account (it has since been deleted) with the caption: “Don’t forget to tip your bartender” followed by a smile face.

After the photo stirred up controversy about yet another high-profile celebrity not tipping their waiter, Jenner says the post was misleading.

The reality star took to Twitter four days later to respond to the photo, writing: “damn, I guess next time we won’t tip in cash.”

Jenner’s tweet was a response to a fan’s call for the internet to learn the facts before jumping to conclusions, stating: “I love @KendallJenner I’m sure there’s more to this story. Everyone’s so quick to judge cause she’s part of the Kardashians.”

Baby’s All Right has yet to respond to Jenner’s claim.