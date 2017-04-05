Lena Dunham, Adam Scott and More Stars Skewer Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Protest Ad

Pepsi’s latest commercial starring Kendall Jenner has many people questioning the motives of the protest-themed ad—stars among them.
Celebrities like Lena Dunham and Adam Scott lent their opinions about the spot, which ends with Jenner offering a can of soda to a police officer, sending her fellow protesters into bouts of laughter and cheers. “Assuming everything that can be said about faux-test Pepsi ad has been said so I’m just gonna go with this: it didn’t make me want Pepsi,” tweeted Dunham.
Others like Jeffrey Wright and Patton Oswalt made light of the situation. “Rex Tillerson sent Kim Jung-un a Pepsi and has no further comment. Plus, Quarter Pounders will be fresh beef next year. So relax, America,” Wright joked of McDonald’s announcement to start serving fresh beef in “mid 2018.”
Then there’s The Roots’ Questlove who prefers to think of the whole thing as some kind ploy to confuse us all. “That Pepsi commercial was genius troll move of the year, 4 days from April Fools? we talkin/meming bout em too?” he wrote. “
#WellPlayed”
Pepsi responded to the controversy by defending the “Live For Now Moments Anthem” commercial. “This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony,” they said in a statement, “and we think that’s an important message to convey.”