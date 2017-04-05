Kendall Jenner Touches Down in Paris as She Deletes Tweets Related to Controversial Pepsi Ad

Kendall Jenner has made her way to Paris amid controversy over the protest-themed ad she starred in for Pepsi.

A source tells PEOPLE the model and her pal Gigi Hadid are in the City of Lights for a photoshoot on Thursday. A video for Storm Shadow shows Jenner in a sweatshirt and black leggings hiding her face as she exits the airport.

When asked to comment on the ad—which Pepsi decided to pull following the backlash and accusations of appropriating civil rights movements to sell soda—Jenner had no response and quickly tucked into a nearby elevator.

Since the criticism, Jenner has deleted multiple tweets related to the commercial, including an excited response to a congratulations on being the first model to star in a global Pepsi campaign since Cindy Crawford. Jenner’s throwback photo of Crawford, captioned “goals”, is the only related tweet still on her page.

Jenner’s mother Kris also deleted a congratulatory tweet: “So proud of you @kendalljenner!,” the deleted message read. “Thank you @pepsi for choosing Kendall to be the face of your new campaign!”

Pepsi apologized to the reality star in a statement announcing their decision to take down the ad. “Pepsi was trying to project a global a message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize,” they said. “We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”

A representative for Jenner could not immediately be reached for comment.