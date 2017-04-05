Martin Luther King Jr.’s Daughter Responds to Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Ad with a Powerful Photo

Bernice King is speaking out about Kendall Jenner‘s Pepsi commercial as it’s being accused of appropriating civil rights movements.

The daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. posted a tweet on Wednesday with a powerful photo of her father protesting: “If only Daddy would have known about the power of #Pepsi,” she wrote on the photo from the March Against Fear demonstration in 1966.

The commercial features Jenner leaving a photo shoot to join a protest, where she hands a can of Pepsi to an officer, bringing a smile to his face as the crowd turns cheerful. Though the soda company originally defended the campaign, they have decided to pull the ad.

If only Daddy would have known about the power of #Pepsi. pic.twitter.com/FA6JPrY72V — Be A King (@BerniceKing) April 5, 2017

“Pepsi was trying to project a global a message of unity, peace and understanding,” they said in a statement. “Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”

Stars including Lena Dunham, Adam Scott and Judd Apatow have also criticized the commercial. “Assuming everything that can be said about faux-test Pepsi ad has been said so I’m just gonna go with this: it didn’t make me want Pepsi,” tweeted Dunham.