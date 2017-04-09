Kendall Jenner Is ‘Not Happy’ After Pepsi Ad Controversy and Is Laying Low with Family: Source

Kendall Jenner is staying out of the spotlight while the controversy surrounding her protest-themed Pepsi commercial, which was retracted by the brand following backlash, dies down.

After returning to Los Angeles from Paris on Friday, the 21-year-old model is taking it easy and leaning on her family.

“Kendall is still not happy about the controversy,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She plans on laying low until things calm down. She still talks about it a lot and has support from her family. She is spending a quiet weekend with her family.”

Jenner was working abroad when the ad was released and immediately met with a firestorm on social media, with many calling the commercial “tone deaf.”

“[Kendall] has been in constant communication with her mom and sisters,” a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source previously told PEOPLE. “Everyone is being very supportive and ready to give advice. Kendall is young and certainly not used to being involved in such controversy.”

The source continued, “She has been very upset. She feels terrible. She loves being a model. To get a Pepsi gig was a big deal. She was very excited. She never expected it to receive such backlash. She hopes people understand that she wasn’t involved in the creative process.”

In the advertisement, titled “Live for Now Moments Anthem,” Jenner ditched a photo shoot to join a group of attractive protesters in the street. The ad culminates with Jenner handing a Pepsi can to a police officer, who pops the top, takes a swig, and is met with inexplicable roars of approval from the demonstrators.

The Pepsi ad has drawn criticism for minimizing the Black Lives Matter message across the country.

“Kendall loves modeling,” the source said. “She just wants to do a good job. She has no desire to be a part of something controversial. She is very aware of the backlash and [is] not happy. They are coming up with a plan on how to deal with it. She has been talking to [her mother Kris Jenner] about it.”