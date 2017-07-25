Kelsey Grammer Is Opening a Brewery Named After His Daughter

Grab your bottle openers: Kelsey Grammer is almost ready to unveil his very own brewing company.

In an interview with Kelly Ripa and guest host Anderson Cooper on Live with Kelly and Ryan Tuesday, the Last Tycoon actor said the only thing that stands in the way of full operation is getting the location up to standard.

“We’re working on it. It’s very hard because it’s in a watershed, so you have to do a lot of stuff for water treatment, waste disposal — all that stuff,” he said. “And it’s important so we’re doing that.”

Named Faith American after Grammer’s youngest daughter, the brewery is housed in upstate New York on property he bought decades ago in hopes of revitalizing the town that holds special meaning for him. The location is a barn on a dairy farm he used to visit for Thanksgiving as a kid.

“That was always my favorite place in the world,” he said. “It was such a prosperous place and then it really fell on hard times.”

By opening the business, Grammer hopes to revitalize the Delaware County neighborhood. “I always wanted to return this particular place to a sense of thriving community that would lift everybody up a little bit,” he said.

Grammer experimented with flavors of the beer, and says what they’ve settled on for Faith American ale — the first drink to roll out soon — is “fantastic.”