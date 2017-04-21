Katy Perry Spits Out Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino After One Sip

Starbucks fans and celebrities are buzzing over the coffee megastore’s Unicorn Frappuccino, the sparkly and color-changing new frozen beverage that photographs well but has gotten some harsh reviews, taste-wise. Just ask Katy Perry.

The 32-year-old “Chained to the Rhythm” singer gave the limited-time drink a taste on Thursday, showing off her negative reaction in her Instagram Story.

Covering up her short pixie cut with a long Cher-hair blonde wig, Perry seemed excited to sip the drink at first. But as it hit her mouth, her face changed to that of disgust — and she quickly spit it out.

“I couldn’t handle drinking my own blood,” she wrote on the photo — adding a unicorn emoji to insinuate that she herself is a unicorn.

Starbucks describes the drink as being “made with a sweet dusting of pink powder, blended into a crème Frappuccino with mango syrup and layered with a pleasantly sour blue drizzle,” then finished with “vanilla whipped cream and a sprinkle of sweet pink and sour blue powder topping.”

That description, though evocative of glitter and rainbows, doesn’t really give you many clues as to the actual flavor of the drink. Extra Crispy writer Maxine Builder wrote in her review of the drink that the overwhelming flavor is sweet — like a blue raspberry candy with hits of sour. “It wasn’t always pleasant, but it wasn’t actively bad,” she said.

At Wednesday night’s celebrity chef-studded Can Do Awards dinner benefitting the Food Bank for New York City, PEOPLE caught up with some of the nation’s sharpest palates to gauge their opinion about the drink.

Mario Batali, the emcee for the evening, was not having it. “What does that even mean? The word ‘powder’ tells you a lot about that. I’ve been warned about powders all my life. Trying to stay off of them!,” he joked.

Others were mostly concerned about the (lack of) nutritional value in the concoction, which boasts 59 grams of sugar.

“It sounds…sweet,” The Chew‘s Carla Hall said. “That’s just another form of sugar to give our kids, cause all our kids are gonna want that. Insert eyeroll.”

The negative criticism isn’t just coming from the outside. A Starbucks barista took to Twitter on Thursday to discourage customers from ordering the Unicorn Frappuccino.

“Today, it came out, and I have to tell you, PLEASE DON’T GET IT,” Burson yelled. “I have never been so stressed out in my entire life, it has been insane! I have unicorn crap all in my hair and on my nose. If you love us, as baristas, DON’T ORDER IT!”

Burson continued his rant by pleading with Starbucks customers to order a different drink. “It’s so difficult to make!” he said. “And people were coming in, left and right, drive thru and in the front! So, for the love of God and everything that is good: Don’t. Get. The. Unicorn. Frappuccino.”

Still, the drink continues to be a major hit on social media. According to Twitter, there have been well over 100K tweets about it to date.