As a New Yorker, Katie Holmes has established a nice balance between ordering take-out and cooking dinner at home.

“I prefer to cook but it just depends on the day,” she told PEOPLE on Tuesday at an event for Num Noms. “If I’m not home in time [I’ll order in].”

If she’s on the go, Holmes—who helped the kids toy company launch Snackables, their new line of food-themed collectibles—says her go-to fast food is Chipotle. “I usually get a cheese quesadilla,” she said.

But the Mexican indulgence—which was only recently added to the restaurant’s kid’s menu but has been a mainstay on their “secret menu” for those in the know for while—is not an every day occurrence. “I do not eat whatever I want. I try to eat healthy. I try to eat my veggies every day,” said Holmes, who added that she often starts her day with a homemade smoothie.

At home, the former Dawson’s Creek alum also keeps pantry staples like “cereal, canned soup, pasta, and tomato sauce” so she can whip up dinner on the fly but more so, she says, “I prefer it when my friends cook”—namely, her pal fashion designer Zac Posen.

“I love what he cooks,” she says of Posen, who had Holmes model his entire new collection in place of a traditional NYFW show last month. “It’s a whole different experience.”

The actress recently opened up about overhauling her lifestyle, particularly her workout routine, in order to prep for her role as an ex-Marine in the upcoming action-thriller The Doorman.

“I was a five-pound weight person, and now I can do 15, 20,” she told Women’s Health for their April cover story. “And I’ve been doing a lot of boxing, which I had never done before. It’s thrilling. You can get out the stress of the day. I just go in there and think of all the mundane things that bother me. Traffic! I put off all my calls till after boxing, because it puts me in a much calmer place.”