Katie Couric Shares Time-Saving Tips for Mastering Weeknight Meals

When you’re as busy as Katie Couric, finding time to have a sit-down meal for dinner can be tough — but the award-winning journalist is proving it’s not impossible.

After teaming up with Sur La Table National Chef Joel Gamoran, and her hubby John Molner for their show Full Plate with Katie & John, Couric says she’s picked up some time-saving tips. “At the beginning of the week, John and I have to get our calendars straight, and just like how you plan when you’re going to exercise and take time for that, we have to figure out the two nights that we’re going to cook at home,” she told PEOPLE at a live cooking demo in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Like on their show, during the demo, the trio made recipes that can be made in 20 minutes or less: shrimp with white beans and dino kale, zucchini with clams and white wine, and kimchi fried cauliflower “rice”.

To master these quick meals, Couric has learned it’s best to stock your kitchen with staples like couscous, vinegar, olive oil and garlic, “then supplement with fresh produce, so you can just go to the market to pick up fish or chicken breast,” she says. “When it comes to making a recipe from scratch without any of the ingredients, it does feel overwhelming so if you can just replenish your staples and have things on hand, that’s a good thing to do.”

But even with her new culinary education, Couric is not afraid to admit she sometimes ignores her own advice. “Usually I get home and I’m exhausted and cranky, and we haven’t figured out anything to cook, and I have nothing in the kitchen, and we go out in the neighborhood,” she says, before Molner jumped in and added, “Sounds like a great life!”

Full Plate with Katie & John airs Sundays on surlatable.com.