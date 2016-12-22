Katie Couric to Star in a New Cooking Show … with Her Husband!

Katie Couric is stepping up to the stove.

The journalist is launching her first cooking web series with Sur La Table alongside her husband, John Molner, in their new New York City apartment. On Full Plate with Katie & John, the couple will tackle healthy meals that take less than 20 minutes to prepare.

The show, premiering Jan. 1 and continuing for five weeks every Sunday, comes just in time to help you in actually follow through with your healthy New Year’s resolutions. (No excuses this year!) The quick yet flavorful recipes are courtesy of Sur La Table’s National Chef Joel Gamoran, who will also star on the series.

“John and I love cooking at home but can rarely find the time, so we are thrilled to partner with Sur La Table and Chef Joel Gamoran in creating these fast gourmet recipes,” Couric says in a press release of the show co-produced by Katie Couric Media and sponsored by GreenPan and Hansgrohe. “We look forward to sharing them with our busy viewers and showing them that they can do the same.”

#tbt When I baked an apple pie and felt so proud even though I didn't make the crust and it wasn't cooked on the bottom I was still proud. #atleastItried A photo posted by Katie Couric (@katiecouric) on Oct 20, 2016 at 1:20pm PDT

Tried to make pumpkin cupcakes for Thanksgiving. Sad! But everything else was delicious! #wheresmarthawhenyouneedher A photo posted by Katie Couric (@katiecouric) on Nov 24, 2016 at 3:06pm PST

While not always successful, the Yahoo news anchor is often sharing her adventures in the kitchen on her Instagram account.

Watch Full Plate with Katie & John Sundays at 7 p.m. ET on surlatable.com.