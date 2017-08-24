Kate Hudson Announces Her New Entertaining Book Pretty Fun — Get a First Look at the Cover

Kate Hudson is all for a good party, but when it comes to planning, less is more.

For her upcoming second book, Pretty Fun: Creating and Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition, the actress details her relaxed approach to entertaining and how it fits into her busy lifestyle.

“Anyone who knows me knows that there’s pretty much an open-door policy at my house,” Hudson, 38, tells PEOPLE exclusively for a first look at the cover of her new book below. “I love that my home is a place where people love to come together and it rarely requires too much planning.“

Pretty Fun is due out October 31, and inside readers can expect a number of recipes—some healthy, some “more indulgent”—inspiration for spontaneous get-togethers (which Hudson prefers to call “pop-up parties”), and stories of how the mom of two likes to celebrate with her loved ones. The title is a followup to her first book, Pretty Happy, and while it was all about achieving wellness, Hudson says the two go hand-in-hand.

“For me, family and friendship in general are a huge part of my overall well-being, because celebrating moments big and small—whether large holiday gatherings or taco night on a Monday just brings me joy,” she says.

As a “real food lover”, Hudson favors events throughout the year like Thanksgiving and the upcoming football season for their focus on family meals. During the holidays, the actress makes six or seven different kinds of pies (“homemade crust and all!” she says) and pairs them with ice cream flavors she churns herself.

Ideas for formal parties with themes and costumes are less likely to find their way into the book simply because “I don’t throw them very often,” says Hudson. “Usually my approach is a lot more casual, so I leave a lot of room for the reader’s personal interpretation. My goal is to spark ideas and inspiration for the reader to individualize.”

But no matter the type of party she’s throwing, Hudson has one entertaining philosophy she always tries to stick to.

“The #1 most important rule is that the host should always be having the most fun,” she says. “It’s the only way to create a relaxed party atmosphere that puts all of your guests at ease and challenges them to try to have just as much fun as you’re having.”