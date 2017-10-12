Watch Ellen DeGeneres Force Feed Tequila to Kate Hudson in This Incredible Cooking Segment

Kate Hudson stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to share tips on how to throw the perfect movie night, and DeGeneres stepped in to lend her a hand—literally.

“Since you’re an event throwing expert, we thought it would be fun if you gave everyone some tips and I were to help,” the talk show host explained while huddled behind Hudson dressed in a polka dot dress and apron. “So I wrote everything that you’re going to say, all you have to do is read from the prompter and I’m going to be your hands. So it’s pretty self explanatory, obviously.”

After introducing herself as “Hollywood’s Kate Hudson from Almost Famous and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Kung Fu Panda 3,” the actress demonstrated a few recipes from her upcoming entertaining book, Pretty Fun: ginger-thyme margaritas and amped-up popcorn. Naturally, DeGeneres wouldn’t let her get away without taste-testing her handy work.

“The number one rule for all of it is to make sure the host has the best time. So before your guests arrive I like to get really, really drunk,” Hudson says while DeGeneres forces her to drink a few glugs of tequila.

Hudson was a good sport throughout the entire segment, playing along with all of DeGeneres’ antics—including when she began scratching Hudson’s new buzz cut. Watch the clip above to see her take a handful of popcorn—while wearing red lipstick—like a champ.