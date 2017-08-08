‘#MomFail’! Kate Hudson Shares Hilarious Photo of Burnt Frozen Pizza

Kate Hudson shared a photo on Instagram Monday night that proves sometimes you just have to roll with the punches (AKA burnt pizza).

The actress and mom-of-two reposted her sister-in-law Erinn Hudson’s “homemade recipe” which featured steps that many of us can relate to.

“I don’t usually post food stuff but I was inspired by my mom friends posting all their yummy healthy homemade recipes. So here it is….you’re welcome,” the caption reads.

“First take the pizza out of the box. Set the oven to 375. Pour a glass of wine. Place the pizza in the oven. DO NOT set timer. Sip your wine. Recommended cooking time is 12 to 14 minutes. I say wait a good hour to get this perfect deep dark brown color. Or wait until you’re hungry kids come and ask when the pizza will be ready… Drink more wine. #momfail.”

Her post garnered several people commenting on how they thought it was a brownie or a giant chocolate cookie — and how they’re guilty of doing the same thing.

Hudson ended the post with “#MondayMotivation” and presumably made moms around the world feel a little better about themselves.