Cheat Days and Beignets! 10 Ways to Eat Like a Kardashian

BE WILLING TO TRAVEL FOR FOOD
Cravings were calling! Kim Kardashian has a known affinity for fried dough, and while pregnant with son Saint, she made a special trip to New Orleans just for Café Du Monde's famous beignets.
EMBRACE YOUR KITCHEN 'KLO-C-D'
Khloè Kardashian shows off her organized pantry — that has labels, specific containers and lots of shelves — and admits to having what she calls "Klo-C-D." But that's not all! She's also obsessive about her refrigerator. And bar. And baking cupboard.
TAKE CHEAT DAYS
While they generally like to stay fit, the reality sisters don't shy away from occasional indulgences. Khloè and Kourtney Kardashian chowed down on fried chicken while jetsetting and posted on Instagram: "Yummmmmm!! I couldn't wait!!! Popeyes on the PJ!!! Cheat day but so worth it!!!"
GET SERIOUS ABOUT CEREAL
Because when you're a KarJenner, you don't have to pick out the marshmallows yourself. Kylie Jenner received a one-of-a-kind box of Lucky Charms marshmallows-only when she expressed her love for the cereal. "This made my day!!!! Been dreaming of this for too long," she posted on Instagram.
GO KRAZY FOR KIT KATS
In just six easy steps, Kourtney has shown the world a "life-changing" way to eat a Kit Kat. While most people would just shove it in their mouth, she says "I would never even dream to eat a Kit Kat and just like bite into it." Oh yeah, and she does the same thing with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.
DRINK YOUR GREENS
To keep their svelte figures and perfect skin, the Jenner sisters sip on Juice Press on the reg.
DON'T FEAR FAST FOOD
"Fast food is def one of my guilty pleasures," Kim once wrote on her app. "I go very rarely, but OMG I love it so much when I decide to indulge." Some of her favorites include McDonald's, Chipotle, In-N-Out Burger, KFC and Taco Bell.
STICK TO SWEET TRADITIONS
No celebration is complete for the sisters without a cake from Hansen's Bakery in L.A. The elaborate stunners, covered in intricate icing, have been a family favorite for years.
ORGANIZE YOUR OREOS
Similar to the rest of her kitchen, Khloè likes her cookies looking perfect and displays them in meticulous stacks on her counter. "I love them, but I'm also crazy," she said in a video on her website. "But I love to know that the rest of the world is as crazy and organized-obsessed as I am."
OF COURSE, YOU GOTTA HAVE THOSE SALADS
You can't watch more than 15 minutes of a Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode without seeing one of the sisters hunched over a plastic tub of greens, which have been ranked by one brave PEOPLE reporter.