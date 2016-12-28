Kardashian-Jenner Family Donates 100 Gourmet, Chef-Prepared Meals to Skid Row

The KarJenner krew got into the holiday spirit this year.

The famous family, led by momager Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, surprised the staff at Red Eye — a non-profit organization that focuses on humanitarian work in the entertainment industry — with one special Christmas donation.

According to the organization’s Instagram account, which is run by executive director Justin Mayo, the family donated 100 gourmet, chef-prepared meals to people in need on Skid Row, an impoverished area in downtown Los Angeles, California.

“Got a Christmas call from Jenner / Kardashian Home saying they wanted to donate some food… 100 gourmet chef prepared meals for those on Skid Row,” wrote Mayo. “No publicity. No press release. Simply an amazing family loving their city.”

“They had no clue I’d post this but I felt people should see this side of their hearts,” he added. “Thank you @coreygamble @krisjenner @kendalljenner @kyliejenner @kimkardashian @kanyewest @kourtneykardash @khloekardashian @robkardashian.”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Gets in the Christmas Spirit with a Massive, Personalized Gingerbread House

Jenner, 60, has been open about what philanthropy means to her and her family throughout the years, most recently crediting her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian with instilling important values in their kids.

“I just want to say when I met Robert Kardashian, I was 17 years old. He kind of raised me and we had four kids together,” she said during a speech at the 2016 Angel Ball last month, before presenting Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation with a check for $250,000. “One of the things he used to teach me and then passed down to our children was about philanthropy and about giving and about doing it diligently, constantly, joyfully and generously.”

“He taught me and them that no matter what you do in life and what you make, you give back,” she continued. “And you do it without saying a word because that’s what the Bible said. And we did.”

For more celebrity food news, follow People Food on Facebook.