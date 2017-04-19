People

Kaley Cuoco's Unicorn Frappuccino 'Magically' Matches Her Big Bang Theory Finale Script

By @jessfect

Kaley Cuoco has officially joined the Unicorn Frappuccino craze.

The 31-year-old Big Bang Theory actress (and horse lover) shared a photo on Instagram on Wednesday showing off her colorful Starbucks drink — which happened to match her script.

“Had to get the🦄 frap and it magically matched our @bigbangtheory_cbs season 10 finale script! 💕💕💕” Cuoco posted.

Starbucks confirmed on Tuesday the shimmering, color-changing new beverage is indeed available at locations in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. “Like its mythical namesake, the Unicorn Frappuccino blended crème comes with a bit of magic, starting as a purple beverage with swirls of blue and a first taste that is sweet and fruity,” the company said in a release.

Since its debut, Instagram users like Cuoco have since been celebrating with endless photos.

The drink, which is made with créme Frappuccino mix, mango syrup, sour blue drizzle and a sweet pink powder, is available now through April 23.

