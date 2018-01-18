Justin Timberlake Served Guests Actual Bugs During His New Album Listening Party

Justin Timberlake is bringing rustic back!

At Tuesday’s New York City listening party for the pop star’s soon-to-be-released album Man of the Woods, the 36-year-old gave guests the chance to sink their teeth into a very original set of snacks one might find while in the woods — actual bugs.

Alongside more traditional items like a black truffle flatbread and a sea urchin and kelp pie, guests at the event could also dine on ants covered in black garlic and rose oil or grasshoppers paired with aebleskiver, a traditional Danish pancake.

But don’t worry, these weren’t just any bugs. They came courtesy of upscale Copenhagen restaurant Noma, which has been named as the number one restaurant by the World’s 50 Best list four different times since 2010.

And while guests at the listening party may have been surprised at just how far the “Filthy” singer took the evening’s woods-themed celebration, they seemed to take it in stride. Although as one guest wrote on social media, afterwards she needed to take herself out for some pizza.

We just ate grasshoppers and ants with Justin Timberlake, who played us his entire album #ManOfTheWoods before it's released 2/2 ahead of his Super Bowl halftime show. I have tons of feelings about @jtimberlake's new music that I'll share later (we signed an NDA). BUGS = FILTHY😝 pic.twitter.com/ocgefJOweH — Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) January 17, 2018

When you’re stuck in a room for 2 hours without a phone and served a menu of grasshoppers and ants, you’re at a private listening party for Justin Timberlake’s new album ‘Man of the Woods.’ 🤷🏻‍♀️ @nomacph pic.twitter.com/30jqCKoLuS — Jennifer Peros (@jenperos) January 17, 2018

Tonight I heard the new Justin Timberlake record, ate grasshopper and told Jessica Biel how much I love The Sinner. Now I'm going to eat pizza. — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) January 17, 2018

Explaining how he arrived at the name of his album, Timberlake told guests at the event that Man of the Woods came from a personal place: his 2-year-old son Silas Randall, whose name means “living in the woods,” according to Billboard.

“That’s where I got the idea,” Timberlake added.

Man of the Woods comes out Friday, Feb. 2.