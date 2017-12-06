Justin Timberlake Invents a New Fruit Called 'Braspberry'

Justin Timberlake may have just made a breakthrough in the fruit industry.

The singer and Wonder Wheel actor, 36, has developed a new way of eating raspberries and blueberries as seen in an Instagram video Tuesday.

“Is it a coincidence that the blueberry fits in the raspberry perfectly? I think not,” Timberlake posed the question in the clip, even giving it the portmanteau: “Braspberry.”

(We think it could be time for a remix of his track “Strawberry Bubblegum” and he could title it “Braspberry Bubblegum” or perhaps a new version of Prince’s “Raspberry Beret” called “Brasberry Beret.”)

Braspberry… A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Dec 5, 2017 at 12:35pm PST

In fact, Timberlake is a bit of a fruit connoisseur, specifically when it comes to wine.

The 2018 Super Bowl halftime show headliner and wife Jessica Biel have their own custom blend called Blue Ocean Floor, which was created in 2009 for their 2012 wedding and named after Timberlake’s 2013 single, according to the couple’s winemaker Jesse Katz.

“It has dark fruit characteristics with notes of blueberry and blackberry,” Katz told Food & Wine in November. “Tasting it now, eight years later, some of those powerful fruit notes have gone down a bit, and the minerality and earthiness have started to shine through.”